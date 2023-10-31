Google app on Android getting dedicated notifications feed

The Google (Search) app on Android now has a notifications feed that provides a history of alerts sent to your device.

Over the course of a day, the Google app can send out a lot of notifications (if you let it). There’s the current weather conditions and forecasts, sports scores, stock performance, word of the day, flight/travel information, what to watch recommendations, and much more.

Google is now adding a notifications feed to let you see a historical view of these alerts. A bell icon is appearing in the Google app on Android in the top-right corner next to your account avatar/switcher. It will be badged with an unread count.

Possible groupings include a straightforward reverse chronological feed, while you might also get a “New for you” section about notifications that you didn’t interact with. A three-dot overflow menu lets you Delete, Don’t get notifications like this, and Send feedback.

This can be useful if you ever see something, but can’t open it immediately and then accidentally swipe it away later. Conversely, you can use it to quickly turn off persistent alerts.

We’re seeing this notifications feed live with Google app 14.43 — currently in beta — on some Android devices today. This notifications feed already exists on iOS and was recently elevated to the bottom bar.

