Google Keep is replacing Assistant Notes and ‘Shopping List’

Google Assistant’s legacy note and list system, including the Shopping List, is being replaced by Google Keep with a migration path that should be fairly straightforward.

Previously, you could access the built-in “Lists and Notes” from assistant.google.com/lists/mainview. Similarly, the Google Shopping List is available at shoppinglist.google.com. These web experiences are quite crufty and feel especially out of place (non-native) on Android.

Google is now moving those two experiences to Google Keep: “Your notes and lists will move automatically, with no action required on your part.” However, some edge cases related to size do exist, and Google notes that certain things “might not be moved”:

Family notes in your account created on Smart Displays.

Some lists or notes that are too large for Google Keep, like: Notes or lists with titles longer than 999 characters Notes longer than 19,999 characters Lists with more than 999 items Lists with any item longer than 999 characters



In those cases, that data will be available in Google Takeout until May 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the migrated Shopping List and Assistant notes/lists” in Google Keep will have a chip to identify them.” This migration is starting this month, and a FAQ support article is available here:

The transfer should take a few minutes. However, for some users, it might take a few hours. Any notes or lists will be visible in Google Keep as soon as they transfer.

You will be able to access — create, update, and delete — notes and lists in Keep using Google Assistant after the transition by allowing access via: Assistant Settings > Notes & Lists > Google Keep.

This cleanup of old Assistant functionality follows reminders moving to Google Tasks earlier this year. It also comes as third-party Notes & Lists integration is no longer available.

