Motorola Razr (2023) has lost its $599 price, but there are discounts and freebies aplenty

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Nov 8 2023 - 8:40 am PT
The Motorola Razr (2023) is a stripped-down version of the Razr+ we loved earlier this year, but it does that to become the foldable with the cheapest price available in the US. While the product has since lost its introductory price of $599, the Razr is still offering up some decent deals.

For the first couple of weeks around launch, the Motorola Razr (2023) had $100 cut off its price, effectively giving the phone a starting price of $599. Now, that price has gone to its MSRP of $699 across Motorola’s online store and retailers. While that’s a less compelling price tag, Motorola and its partners are taking out some of that sting.

At Motorola.com, for instance, the Razr (2023) now comes with a free pair of Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, which usually cost $299 (but are pretty widely on sale for $199 right now). It’s a solid value if you’re looking for both a new phone and some ANC-focused earbuds.

However, if you’re just looking for a good deal, Best Buy or Amazon are the places to go.

Best Buy is offering the Razr (2023) for $699, but with a $100 gift card and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Amazon, on the other hand, just has a killer deal. The online retailer is offering Motorola Razr (2023) for $499 at an outright discount, which is almost hard to pass up.

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

