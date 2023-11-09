 Skip to main content

Google Play requiring devs to do more app testing before launch

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 9 2023 - 9:00 am PT
Google Play’s work to boost app quality on Android continues today with a requirement for wider testing before release.

Developers with new personal Play Console accounts will have to “test their apps with at least 20 people for a minimum of two weeks” before launch. This requirement will begin rolling out in the coming days, and is meant to weed out issues and get feedback before launch. Google has found that developers using its testing tools “have on average 3 times the amount of app installs and user engagement.”

Meanwhile, existing developers now have to meet verification requirements (providing a D-U-N-S number) before publishing: “Starting today, you can choose your preferred deadline in Play Console. Deadlines are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so choose your deadline early to guarantee a timeframe that works for you. If you don’t choose a deadline before February 29, 2024, we’ll assign one for you automatically.”

On the app review front, Google says its teams are spending “more time assessing new apps to make sure they provide a valuable user experience that does not deceive or defraud users, either via the app or off-Play activity, and complies with our policies.” Some apps, like those that request certain sensitive device permissions and those designed for children, will require longer, deeper views. Otherwise, Google says it does not “anticipate significant changes to our overall app review timelines.”

Looking ahead, the Play Store next year will badge apps published by/for governments. Google is also looking at other “signifiers” in listings “to help users find what they’re looking for.” This follows work on surfacing high-quality apps by form factor

More on Google Play:

