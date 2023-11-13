The Pixel Watch 2 faces are rolling out to original watch

The original Pixel Watch’s Wear OS 4 update did not add all the software features from this year’s model, but the six new faces Google created for 2023 are now starting to appear.

There have been various reports in recent days of the Adventure, Analog Arcs, Analog Bold, Large Scale, Digital Bold, and Rotation faces going live on last year’s wearable.

Digital Bold matches the lockscreen clock found on Android 14 Pixel phones. Large Scale is the other sole digital face, though Adventure also has digital layouts. Analog Arcs supports up to eight complication slots, while Analog Bold and Rotation offer slightly unique takes on traditional formats. This brings up the total to 25 faces.

A November 6 app update to “Google Pixel Watch Faces” appears to be behind this, though it’s not yet widely rolled out as of this evening. It made no sense for Google to limit these watch faces to just the newer model, especially since the displays are identical.

Given that only the Pixel Watch 2 LTE saw a system update this month, it seems that Google is waiting for a bigger update in December. So far, the on-watch Call Screen should be the main addition, while we’re still waiting for Watch Unlock.

More on Pixel Watch: