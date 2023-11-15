Amazon is killing the Comixology app on Android and iOS and merging it with Kindle

Amazon has announced that the Comixology app is going away, with all content set to merge into the Kindle app in December.

Comixology has long been regarded as one of the best ways to read digital comic books that users have purchased, but since the company was bought out by Amazon, things have been changing. In 2022, the original Comixology app was replaced by what was effectively a reskinned Kindle app. YouTube channel NerdSync did a killer breakdown of that situation at the time.

Now, Amazon is taking things further.

As of December 4, 2023, the Comixology app will be going away entirely. On Android, iOS, and Amazon’s own tablets, the separate Comixology app will stop functioning. Instead, users will be required to access their libraries through the Amazon Kindle app on those platforms.

Amazon explains:

On December 4, 2023, we will be merging the Comixology and Kindle applications on iOS, Android, and Fire OS, and the Comixology app will no longer be available for use. After December 4, 2023, you can continue to access your Comixology comics, graphic novels, and manga titles in the Kindle app. Please ensure you are using the same Amazon login you use now for the Comixology app.

Outside of switching apps, Amazon claims that users should see minimal impact from the change, as reading progress should sync and all books in Comixology are also available in Kindle. Comixology Unlimited will also still work.

