Google Photos reveals how Pixel 8 Pro ‘Video Boost’ feature will work including export and more

One of the big new features Google is preparing for the Pixel 8 Pro is “Video Boost,” which promises to greatly improve video quality through post-processing on Google’s servers. While there’s no firm release date for that just yet, the Google Photos app is setting the foundation.

In the most recent versions of the Google Photos app for Android (versions 6.61 and 6.63), there are quite a few strings that show Google is working to bring Video Boost to Pixel 8 Pro owners.

The initial strings, which appeared almost a month ago in version 6.61, we get a little bit of insight into how Video Boost will work on Pixel 8 Pro. Some of the notices and dialog that will show in the app say:

“To boost your videos, turn on backup in settings, or back up this individual video” “To use Video Boost, you need to back up this video, which requires signing in with your Google Account” “Waiting to back up video” “Backing up for Video Boost. This may take some time. A notification will be sent when your video is ready.” “Boosting video quality. This may take some time. A notification will be sent when your video is ready.” “This may take some time depending on video length, internet speed, and battery status. A notification will be sent when your video is ready.” “Boosting your video won’t affect your phone’s battery life or performance, but it may take some time. A notification will be sent when your video is ready.”

From that, we can gather a couple of things.

For one, Google is by no means being shy about the fact that Video Boost takes time. Something else that seems rather obvious, but is good to have confirmed, is that users will indeed need a Google account to use this feature. That makes sense as it requires videos to be backed up to Google Photos.

Beyond that, the newer Google Photos v6.63 which is rolling out this week adds a few more lines about Video Boost ahead of its debut on Pixel 8 Pro.

Specifically, this version tells us that Photos will allow users to export a “boosted” video as an AVC or HEVC file for local playback on the device, and that this results in the “best quality.”

<string name=”photos_blanford_download_for_quality”>Download video for best quality</string> <string name= “photos_blanford_export_as_dialog_avc”>AVC</string> <string name=”photos_blanford_export_as_dialog_export_button”>Export</string> <string name= “photos_blanford_export_as_dialog_hevc”>HEVC</string> <string name=”photos_blanford_export_as_dialog_title”>Export as</string> <string name=”photos_blanford_export_notification_title_ongoing”>Preparing video</string> <string name=”photos_blanford_export_notification_title_success”>Video exported</string>

We also found strings that point to Google Photos giving users the option to select which video they want to keep as the “main” option in their library, as well as an option to keep “best videos only.”

Presumably, this all refers mainly to library management, as Video Boost creates two copies of each video shot with the feature enabled.

<string name=”photos_burst_actionsheet_export_this_video_only_text”>Export this video only</string> <string name=”photos_burst_actionsheet_keep_best_video_text”>Keep best videos only</string> <string name=”photos_burst_actionsheet_keep_only_video_text”>Keep this video only</string> <string name=”photos_burst_actionsheet_set_main_video_text”>Set as main video</string> <string name=”photos_burst_actionsheet_show_all_video_text”>Show all videos (%d)</string> <string name=”photos_burst_actionsheet_show_best_video_text”>Show best videos only (%d)</string>

Google originally said that this feature was due by the end of the year, so we’re right on track.

