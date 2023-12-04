 Skip to main content

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) update rolling out with October 2023 security patch

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 4 2023 - 7:25 pm PT
chromecast with google tv remote

A new update is rolling out to the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) which brings an updated security patch from October 2023.

Rolling out now to Chromecast with Google TV owners, the STTE.230915.005.S1 update mainly brings an updated security patch. As is often the case with Android TV OS devices, the update is lagging behind the latest security patch, with this Chromecast with Google TV update delivering the October 2023 security patch.

Ironically, October 2023 is when the previous update for Chromecast rolled out, which carried the July security patch.

What else is delivered in this update? The 104MB update’s changelog is small, only mentioning assorted “bug fixes and performance improvements,” as is generally mentioned with Chromecast updates.

So far, we’ve only been able to confirm the update on Chromecast with Google TV (4K), but the 1080p-only Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will likely be updated before too long.

As for user-facing changes after installing the update, there’s unsurprisingly nothing substantial. One thing we did notice is that the boot animation has been slightly updated to put the “Google TV” wordmark within the Google-colored rectangle, but it’s unclear if that’s from this update or a prior one.

And, of course, this latest update is still based on Android TV 12.

This update will likely be installed automatically on your device, but you can force it by going through Settings > System > About > System update.

