Facebook Messenger now defaults to end-to-end encryption and lets you edit messages

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 7 2023 - 7:44 am PT
1 Comment

Meta is now rolling out support for end-to-end encryption in Facebook Messenger, which is enabled by default, as well as new features such as message editing.

Facebook Messenger is one of the most popular chat apps on the planet, and now it’s also becoming a much more secure option. Messenger has offered end-to-end encryption for its users since 2016, but it’s always been an option that has to be manually turned on.

Now, Facebook Messenger is enabling end-to-end encryption for chats and for calls by default for everyone.

Meta says:

Today I’m delighted to announce that we are rolling out default end-to-end encryption for personal messages and calls on Messenger and Facebook, and a suite of new features that let you further control your messaging experience. We take our responsibility to protect your messages seriously and we’re thrilled that after years of investment and testing, we’re able to launch a safer, more secure and private service.

It’s a huge security upgrade for users, but it’s not the only improvement being made. Facebook Messenger is also adding and improving on features. That includes a bump to photo and video quality, which Meta says is upgraded for “a small group of users and plan to scale them in the coming months.”

More importantly, messages are getting two overdue additions. Facebook Messenger will now let users edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it, and the app is also adding “Disappearing Messages” where messages will go away after 24 hours. This mode is only available for conversations with end-to-end encryption turned on.

And, finally, Facebook Messenger is also adding a toggle for read receipts.

