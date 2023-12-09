Beeper Mini has deregistered Android phone numbers from iMessage, ‘fix coming’

After just a few days, Beeper Mini, the most impressive iMessage client on Android to date, has seemingly stopped working, and the app has now taken the step to deregister Android phone numbers on behalf of its users.

Amid the ongoing outage of Beeper Mini, the company says that a fix is “coming soon” for the app, despite implying yesterday that Apple was the cause of the outage.

But, in the meantime, Beeper has announced that it has deregistered all Android phone numbers from iMessage. The change was made late last night after several hours of users being unable to send or receive iMessage data through Beeper Mini.

Beeper further says that the 7-day free trial has been extended for another week, which should mean users aren’t billed until after the app has been fixed.

Why take the step of deregistering? When a phone number is attached to iMessage, iPhones will default to sending messages to that number over iMessage rather than SMS. Senders are given no indication that the user they’re sending messages to won’t receive them either, so it can quickly result in important messages being missed.

As such, if you’ve tried Beeper Mini, you should probably also manually deregister your number through Apple’s online portal. Especially as Beeper says it could take up to 24 hours for your number to be fully purged from iMessage.

Beeper Mini – fix coming soon



Our fix for Beeper Mini is still in the works. It’s very close, and just a matter of a bit more time and effort.



In the meantime, we have deregistered your phone numbers from iMessage so your friends can still text you. Sorry, you’re temporarily a… — Beeper (@onbeeper) December 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Beeper founder Eric Migicovsky is teasing something that will be posted soon. Beeper Mini also, overnight, sent notifications to its Android users explaining the outage and informing users that their numbers had been “unlinked” from iMessage.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

