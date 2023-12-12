Android 14 QPR2 makes it a little easier to share Wi-Fi passwords

In the latest beta of Android 14’s next update, QPR2, Google is tweaking the process of sharing your Wi-Fi password via a QR code and making it a whole lot easier.

For the past few versions of Android, the OS has allowed users to share their Wi-Fi password as a QR code as well as see the password in plain text once they enter their PIN/password or confirm their biometrics. It’s a super useful feature, and Google is making it easier to access in Android 14.

As it stands today, sharing a Wi-Fi password is handled by going to Settings > Network & Internet > Internet, and then accessing the settings of the Wi-Fi network you want to share and tapping the “Share button.”

In Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2, Google is moving this up to the Quick Settings, with a new “Share Wi-Fi” button that appears when you tap on the “Internet” tile. Tapping that new button brings up biometrics/PIN and, once you verify, you’ll be redirected over to the QR code and plain-text password.

It’s a much faster and more visible way to access the feature, which is always good news.

