Sonic Mania Plus is coming to Android in 2024, but you’ll need a Netflix subscription

Netflix started off its experiment with mobile games with just a handful of options, but over time we’ve seen a ton of big releases in the catalog. Today, Netflix announced another batch of games coming to Android and iOS, including Sonic Mania Plus and many more.

In a blog post today, Netflix announced that it would cross 86 games available by the end of 2023, with over 90 more incoming. That includes the major launch of the first three GTA games on Android and iOS, which hit respective mobile stores tomorrow.

The big announcement today is that Sonic Mania Plus, the hit console game, is coming to Android and iOS next year.

Arriving as a part of Netflix’s catalog, Sonic Mania Plus brings the revived 2D Sonic the Hedgehog gameplay to Android and iOS. Sonic Mania, the version released across Nintendo Switch, PC, and consoles back in 2017, was a well-received hit, and saw the “Plus” edition launch a year later in 2018.

Netflix says:

Exclusive to Netflix Games and on mobile for the first time, experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania Plus. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can relive the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Sonic Mania Plus was developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team. Welcome to Sonic Mania Plus!

Alongside that, Netflix’s 2024 releases will include GameDev Tycoon, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, Hades, the Monument Valley series, a new game inspired by the upcoming Netflix movie Rebel Moon, and The Rise of the Golden Idol, which was announced during the 2023 Game Awards.

