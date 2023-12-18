Wear OS 3.5 starts rolling out to TicWatch Pro 3 today

After announcing the long-delayed update last week, Mobvoi is starting its rollout of Wear OS 3.5 to the TicWatch Pro 3 series.
The TicWatch Pro 3 first made its debut in 2020 as the first Snapdragon 4100-powered smartwatch, as well as breaking new ground with up to three days of battery life. At launch, it was powered by Wear OS 2, all while Samsung and Google were busy bringing Wear OS 3 to life in the background.
Mobvoi continued to launch new variants of the TicWatch Pro 3 through 2021 and 2022, most notably with the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra in 2021, all still running Wear OS 2.
As of today, Mobvoi is officially starting the rollout of Wear OS 3 to the TicWatch Pro 3 series, the company confirmed on Twitter/X. The update is rolling out gradually, with all users expected to get the update in the weeks to come.
Mobvoi previously told 9to5Google that its Wear OS 3 rollout would take up to 2 months to complete.
Next in line is the TicWatch E3, a more affordable smartwatch powered by the same chipset as the Pro.
