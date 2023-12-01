Google Clock for Wear OS gets some UI tweaks

Google is rolling out a small update to the Clock app on Wear OS that makes nice usability changes to the Alarm and Stopwatch functionality.

The Alarm app moves the creation FAB so that it’s no longer at the bottom and appears before the list. This should be helpful for users that create a lot of these reminders and saves them from having to scroll all the way down. After all, It’s very easy for this list to get cluttered with old inactive alarms.

Old vs. new

Meanwhile, the Stopwatch will always show the reset button. You previously had to hit pause before it appeared above the count. Now, you can clear everything with one tap.

There are no changes to the Timer or the respective Wear OS Tiles today.

Version 6.6.171.582642317 of Google Clock for Wear OS widely rolled out to the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 today, though the Alarm change might have occurred with a server-side update.

