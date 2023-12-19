Google really wants you to save $100 more on Pixel 8

With the holiday shopping season nearly coming to a close, Google seems eager to boost sales for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro by sending out $100 discount codes to Google One members and Google Wallet users.

As evidenced last week in the list of our favorite phones of 2023, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are some of the best devices that Google has ever made, and they’re set to only get better as more AI features arrive over the coming months.

In the last few weeks, Google has made its flagship phones more affordable through discounts of up to $200 in the Google Store, matching the Black Friday prices. Stacking on that discount, some YouTube Premium members recently received coupon codes to take an additional $125 off of that sale price, bringing the Pixel 8 down to just $424.

Of course, not everyone is a YouTube Premium member, so quite a few people are missing out on that deal. However, Google seems to be expanding its discounts on the Pixel 8 to even more people this week.

Select Google One subscribers received an email offering “Member benefit: get an extra $100 off Pixel 8 phones.” Within, you’ll find a promotional code you can enter to get $100 off either of Google’s latest flagship phones. In the message, the company is also quick to note that some membership tiers also include up to 10% in Google Store credit on purchases, which applies to this promotion as well. It’s not clear whether a particular tier of Google One is required to receive this discount.

Another email was also sent out to users of Google Wallet, titled “Exclusive savings on the Pixel 8 phones for this holiday season.” This email focuses on the ability to use Google Wallet for secure transactions and membership cards on the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro. Both promotions expire on December 31 and appear to be limited to those in the United States.

Regardless of which promotional email you may have received, the process remains the same. Head over to the Google Store and add the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro to your cart. During checkout, you’ll enter the promotional code to take $100 off the purchase price.

To really maximize your savings, you can also make the purchase through Rakuten, which offers an additional 2% cash back on Google Store transactions.