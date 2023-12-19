JBL’s new Authentics 500 retro smart speaker $100 off, Galaxy Z Flip 4 $535, more

The first chance to save is here on JBL’s new Authentics 500 retro smart speaker at $100 off. It comes joined by an Amazon clearance sale on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $535, not to mention new lows across Amazon’s new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems starting from $540. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on JBL’s new Authentics 500 retro smart speaker

Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 500 Smart Speaker for $600. Today’s offer joins the other two models in the lineup on sale after seeing discounts go live last week. Now the biggest unit in the series is getting in on the savings. This is $100 off the usual $700 price tag and alongside being a new all-time low, is also the very first chance to save. Get a better idea of what to expect from the retro-themed package in our hands-on review of the Authentics 300 model.

Much like its smaller counterparts, the new JBL Authentics 500 speaker is all about the unique design. There’s a classic retro build that pairs a leather-like enclosure with a grid-textured grille on the front – all with brushed metal accenting. Premium build aside, JBL packs its most capable audio array into this release. There’s a 270W output that enables virtual Dolby Atmos support with 3.1-channel sound thanks to three 2.5mm tweeters and three 2.75-inch midrange woofers.

There’s Bluetooth for pairing right to your smartphone for playing music, as well as Wi-Fi to summon your smart assistant of course. Both Alexa and Google Assistant make the cut, turning this already nifty looking speaker into a smart home for controlling smart home gear, conversing with the digital helpers, and streaming music directly from your preferred service.

Amazon clears out Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $535

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you’re not sold on the newer Flip 5, going with last year’s foldable at $535 is now an even better option. It’s down from the original $1,000 going rate and is an extra $15 under our previous mention from the end of last week. If you’re looking to activate your new smartphone right away, you can drop pricing even lower over at Best Buy. Right now, you can score the handset for $300 with Verizon. That’s some extra savings for ditching the unlocked status via Amazon, and making for an even better price. In either case, these are easily the best discounts to date, and even better values considering that the new Z Flip 5 doesn’t really bring anything all too new to the table.

eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh systems see first discounts from $540

Amazon just debuted its new eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 systems earlier this fall at its September hardware event, and now you can save on them. The retailer is finally offering the first chance to save of any kind on the new release, taking 10% off three different packages to upgrade your home network. The single eero Max 7 Router sells for $539.99 shipped with the price cut applying once it has been added to your cart. Today’s offer is $60 off and a new all-time low from the usual $600 price tag. It’s the only price cut so far like we mentioned above, and arrives just in time to refresh your home internet ahead of 2024.

All of the eero Max 7 deals today:

The new eero Max 7 is notably Amazon’s first release into the world of Wi-Fi 7 routers. We haven’t seen all too many of these hit the the scene period, and now the company is looking to get out ahead with an ultra-capable mesh networking solution. The new systems all arrive centered around routers that pack 2,500-square feet of coverage.

You’ll be able to take advantage of up to 9.4 Gb/s of total throughput on wired connections, while wireless speeds can hit as high as 4.3Gb/s. There’s also support for as many as 200 devices connected at a time. That’s truly allocating for the smart home age we live in, and then some, and the pair of 2.5GbE slots only double down on its future-proof design. But then there’s also a pair of 10GbE ports for good measure to make these some of the most capable consumer-grade Wi-Fi systems around.

