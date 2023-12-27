Galaxy Watch Active 2 now also getting watch faces from Wear OS 4 in new update

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is receiving a new update that brings no major changes to its operating system but pulls in some iconic watch faces from newer versions of Samsung’s smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 was announced and released in 2019. It was a small breakaway from the previous generation in that it dropped the rotating bezel in lieu of a digital bezel, much like what we have on the Galaxy Watch 6 in comparison to the Classic.

At this point, Samsung was still heavily relying on Tizen to operate the Watch Active 2, which paired with Samsung’s Galaxy phones at the time better than anything on the market possibly could. Now, the Galaxy Watch series runs Wear OS in partnership with Google, giving it a Samsung feel with a foundation that can pair well with most Android devices.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is no longer receiving software updates, as there are no more Tizen updates to be had. Still, Samsung is supporting the Watch Active 2 in other ways. A new update to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 brings two new watch faces that were released with the Watch 6 lineup running Wear OS 4.

The two faces added to the Watch’s library are “Stretched Time” and “Perpetual.” This same update was spotted for the Galaxy Watch 3 just yesterday.

It looks as if the update to the Watch Active 2 is rolling out globally, but there’s no word on when it will hit certain regions.