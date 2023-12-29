 Skip to main content

Meta Quest 3 seems to be removing Chromecast support for mirroring VR to your TV

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Dec 29 2023 - 7:10 am PT
meta quest 3

The Meta Quest series has, for quite a long time, supported the ability to mirror your VR experience to a TV via Google’s Chromecast technology but, now, that’s starting to be removed.

As spotted by Android Central, Meta is in the process of removing Chromecast from the TV mirroring menu mainly on Meta Quest 3. Quest owners on Reddit note that the change seems to have kicked in with software update v60 which rolled out recently. This doesn’t appear to be affecting Quest 2 to the same extent.

Chromecast support has shown up alongside other TV mirroring options such as Miracast on Quest units for the past couple of generations, but it seems to be fading away a bit. Last week, Meta updated a support page regarding Quest mirroring to say that “Chromecast is not fully supported with Meta Quest,” so it’s clear that this isn’t just some temporary glitch.

Further, a new pop-up in the Quest companion app on smartphones tells users to cast the VR feed to their phone, then mirror their phone’s screen to a Chromecast device. Also notable is that this only seems to be affecting primary user accounts on Quest 3 as some users have noticed, rather than all accounts on the headset.

Admittedly, Chromecast casting from Meta Quest to a TV has never been particularly stable. Often the feed will crash at random or just not work as expected, especially on lesser networking gear. But it’s interesting that this is happening suddenly. Hopefully, everything will work out and the useful feature will stick around.

Notably, as pointed out by one of our readers, Meta also released a video on its YouTube channel just two days ago about casting to a screen, and it skips all mention of casting to a TV.

