Google wants to know what Bard features you want in 2024

As 2024 gets underway, the Google Bard team has put out an open call for the new features and changes you want to see in 2024.

This “2024 Bard Wishlist” on the Google Bard subreddit comes from a product manager on the team: “We would love to learn what changes and new features in Bard you all would like to see in 2024.”

In response to a request for persistent memory, Google asks “what tasks would memory be most helpful with?”

Meanwhile, on X/Twitter, another member of the team has compiled the top “requests for Bard going into 2024.”

1) More control over hallucination: guide for when to explore possibilities, create new information vs responsibly summarize existing information 🧭 2) Expanded multimodality: you’re gonna love more Gemini 📹🎥🎙️📸📻❤️ 3) Easier access: y’all want to use an app 🫡 4) Access to frontier capabilities: you’re gonna love Bard Advanced 🚀

Bard Advanced featuring Gemini Ultra is coming “early next year,” while non-text modalities are “coming soon.”

Bard app

On mobile, people want to use Bard as an app. From what has already been announced, Google’s solution will just be Assistant with Bard (AWB) on Android and iOS.

On the first-party mobile OS, AWB is being built into the Google app — though it has to be distinctly separate from Search and its SGE — as part of the existing Assistant offering, which has a few advantages. The pre-installed nature of the Google app means it will be available on every Android device, while the deep integration allows it to be invoked on top of any app/task by holding down the power button or swiping the corner of your screen.

It remains to be seen whether that will be enough for people who might be expecting a more conventional app like bard.google.com but with a native mobile experience.

The more interesting question is what Assistant with Bard looks like on iOS. Unlike Android, AWB cannot appear as an overlay here. Will the existing “Google Assistant” app, which rarely gets updated, be getting a big overhaul?