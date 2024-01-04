ROG Phone 8 Pro showcases new LED interface

New renders of the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro have cropped up, specifically showing off a new direction the company is taking with the LED panel on the back of the gaming phone.

There haven’t been many leaks surrounding the Asus ROG Phone 8, but of the few that have appeared, most hold quality information. For instance, previous renders showcase two designs – one base variant and one “Pro.”

There aren’t many differences between the two beyond memory configuration and camera loadout. The base model will have 12GB of RAM, while the Pro model might get up to 24GB. Both will have the same foundational performance provided by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Adreno 750 GPU.

It also seems the company is focusing on camera hardware in this generation than in previous lineups. Some recent images have been floating around that market a blind camera competition. These are generally set up if a company has faith that its sensors and post-processing software are worth comparing to tried and true devices. Leaks indicate that the ROG Phone 8 Pro will carry a 50MP sensor accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 32MP telephoto unit.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro will have different LEDs

Today, further leaks have appeared surrounding the ROG Phone 8 Pro (via MySmartPrice). The official-looking renders cover the entirety of the device. The biggest point of interest is the rear, where an unlit LED panel is seen.

According to the source, the LED panel on the ROG Phone 8 Pro will be different from the base model in that it can be customized in the same way an RGB keyboard could be programmed. The back of the phone shows off a gridded pattern in the form of the ROG logo. The panel itself looks slightly different from other renders, which could just be because it’s unlit. In the past, the LED paneling has looked uniform on the ROG Phone.

The back of the phone also looks to have a finish not dissimilar to the Motorola Edge+, which is one of the nicest finishes on a phone we’ve seen recently. Another big note is that the ROG Phone 8 will continue to carry a 3.5mm jack for inline audio fans.

The black colorway with the central LED logo looks fantastic. It’s sleek and doesn’t give off a very “gamer” look, which is a good way to ensure your audience reaches beyond fps-seekers. In combination with a new camera loadout that seems to be all business, this could be a phone more users consider, depending on how Asus will handle Android integration and updates.

The ROG Phone 8 is set to debut sometime this month. Some leaks suggest January 8 during CES in Las Vegas.