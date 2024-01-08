Oppo Find X7 Ultra packs two periscope zoom lenses, but still won’t be sold globally

Oppo has just revealed its latest flagship Android phones in the Find X7 series, with the top-tier Find X7 Ultra being the first smartphone with two periscope zoom lenses in its camera system, but that array won’t be sold on the global stage.

The Oppo Find X7 series consists of two devices. The Find X7 and the Find X7 Ultra. The standard model seems pretty similar to the OnePlus 12, with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 camera sensor, 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display at up to 4,500 nits of brightness (though only FHD+), and up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The biggest difference is the processor, which is a MediaTek Dimensity 9300. Find X7 launches in China later this week starting at CNY 3,999, around $560.

Oppo Find X7 Ultra, meanwhile, sees the company holding nothing back.

The Ultra is perhaps going to be best known for its adoption of two periscope zoom lenses. This is a first for mobile smartphones, as secondary zoom lenses are typically using traditional lenses. Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example, has a 10x periscope lens, but the 3x lens uses traditional means of zoom.

The Oppo Find X7 Ultra has a 6x periscope lens and another 3x periscope lens. Those are both 50MP sensors, while the main camera sensor is a 1-inch, 50MP Sony LYT-900 which is stacked similar to the OnePlus Open and OnePlus 12. The ultra-wide camera uses another of Sony’s new 50MP sensors, the LYT-600, and can focus on a subject just 4cm away.

Oppo is boosting the camera quality of both devices using its new “HyperTone Engine” which is said to enhance the natural look of the shot. During a press briefing, Oppo mentioned an LLM is somehow employed in the system. The camera app also has a new Hasselblad-backed “Master Mode” for pro controls.

Rounding out the spec sheet on Find X7 Ultra, Oppo is using Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, and Android 14 with ColorOS. The display is a 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED with 4,500 peak brightness and “ProXDR” for Ultra HDR.

The Find X7 Ultra comes in three two-tone looks – Sepia Brown, Ocean Blue, and Tailored Black. Oppo has no plans to bring this device to the global market, sadly, so it will only be available in China starting at CNY 5,999 – roughly $845 USD.

More on Oppo:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram