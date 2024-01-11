Android 14 QPR2: Pixel’s Weather lockscreen clock adds alarm, DND icons

Most of the clocks introduced for the Android 14 lockscreen share the same stacked format but with different fonts. The Pixel’s Weather lockscreen clock is more unique and has added status icons for Do Not Disturb (DND) and alarm with Android 14 QPR2.

This clock shows the time, which is a bit on the small side and could be larger, in the top-left corner, while day/date and the current weather condition appears on the left. Meanwhile, the temperature appears at the right edge.

With Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3, Google has added icons for alarm and DND that appear across from the weather. It looks much cleaner if only one is active, while Google not opting to stack them vertically is somewhat interesting.

The alarm and DND symbols are also visible on the Pixel always-on display for this weather clock. Previously, Google just relied on the status bar icons, which are of course much smaller and do not appear on the AOD.

Beta 2 vs. Beta 3

Going forward, it will be interesting to see how often Google introduces new lockscreen clocks, which are supposed to be a Pixel exclusive. Meanwhile, the company has not brought lockscreen clocks or shortcut customization to the Pixel Tablet, though both features are available on the inner screen of the Pixel Fold.

