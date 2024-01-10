Samsung Galaxy S23 FE hits $500, Sony XM5 ANC headphones $300, Chromebooks, more

Who needs the new flagships from next week’s Galaxy Unpacked event when Samsung’s Galaxy S23 FE is down to $500. It comes joined by a new best-ever price on Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones at $300, as well as much of the same all-time low on Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE at $499. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Skip Galaxy Unpacked and go with Samsung’s S23 FE instead

Amazon is now offering one of the first cash discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 FE. The unlocked 128GB smartphone now sells for $499.99 shipped in one of four colors, dropping from its usual $600 going rate. It’s only the third notable discount, marking a return to the second-best price yet. We did see it drop lower over Black Friday, but this is still a notable $100 price cut for anyone who missed out on last year’s holiday shopping offer. We walked away impressed at the device and its MSRP back when it launched in our hands-on announcement day review.

Samsung is back with a new and more affordable alternative to its flagship line of smartphones. The new Galaxy S23 FE provides an even more affordable starting point compared to the flagship models, packing much of the same tech as the standard S23. It does arrive with a larger 6.4-inch AMOLED 2x display, but packs a less capable Snapdragon Gen 1 processor. There’s 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and then the same charging specs of 25W wired input and 15W Qi charging.

Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones have never sold for less

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the latest Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones. These normally sell for $398 and have only ever dropped to as low as $328 before. But now, you can discount the ANC headphones to $300. This is $98 off and marking the best price cut ever. It’s an extra $28 below our previous mention from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as well.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE now $499

If all of the new gaming laptops revealed at CES 2024 this year are a bit too unwieldy for your needs, the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE is a great alternative. The Cloud Gaming machine sells for $499 shipped right now at Best Buy, after falling from the usual $649 going rate. This $150 discount is the first chance to save since our previous mention back in October. It’s only the second time pricing has dropped this low, as a return to the all-time low arrives to start the year. Having taken a hands-on look at the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE right before the new year turned over, we walked away impressed by its gaming feature set.

Everything with the new Acer Chromebook 516 GE comes powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The screen is just as ready for gaming with a 16-inch 1440p 120Hz panel pushing some serious pixels in a build like the 516 GE. You’ll also find an HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet slot, dual USB-C ports, and a USB-A connection to complete the I/O. Just don’t forget about the backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi 6E.

Google’s official Pixel 7a cases on sale from new $23

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the official Google Pixel 7a Case. Across a few different styles, prices start at $23. This is down from the usual $30 price tag and marks a new all-time low. Wrapping your Pixel 7a in a slightly transparent polycarbonate, this official case can defend against scratches and drops alike. Alongside all of the added protective benefits of the case, Google also employs a build crafted from over 30% recycled materials. It’s a trend we’ve been seeing more and more from smartphone manufacturers, and a refreshing adjustment for these official covers. We took a hands-on look at how everything stacks up in a recent review of the Pixel 7 Pro version, too.

Samsung’s 2023 Frame TVs undercut Black Friday pricing

Samsung revealed its new 2024 Frame TVs this week at CES, but there frankly isn’t anything all too new about the experience. Woot is thankfully following up that reveal with some deep discounts on last year’s models, which now start at $728 for the 43-inch version. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. This 43-inch Samsung Frame TV normally sells for $998, and is beating our previous mention from Black Friday by an extra $70. It’s a new all-time low and the first discount since Thanksgiving Week. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Taking a distinct design approach from other TVs on the market, Samsung’s Frame TV arrives with a sleek design that trades in your usual black plastic bezels for a more streamlined appearance that is designed to look more like a picture frame than a home theater upgrade. Fittingly for its name, that allows you to hang the 32-inch 4K HDR QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate up on the wall, while also taking advantage of the digital picture frame tech that shows off both personal photos and gallery-quality artwork.

