Pixel readies built-in eSIM conversion tool

Physical SIM cards from cell carriers are on their way out, being replaced by digital eSIMs, as led by the iPhone 15 series altogether removing the SIM card slot for US models. To help encourage the move to eSIM, Google is preparing a built-in eSIM conversion tool for Pixel phones.

For now, major Android phones have retained their SIM card slots, but over time, carriers and phone makers will begin to encourage the use of eSIMs instead of using a physical card. In the long term, swapping to primarily using eSIMs will help cut down on future e-waste and make it easier to swap carriers from the comfort of home.

To get closer to that future, many carriers have launched ways to convert your existing SIM card to a digital eSIM saved to your phone. However, this process will look quite different depending on what carrier you use, and in some cases, unexpected issues can lead to temporarily losing your cellular service.

Within the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 update, our team has found new signs of Google preparing a dedicated eSIM conversion tool for its Pixel phones. In an included update to its SIM Manager app, there are numerous new references to the success or failure of converting to an eSIM.

(Note: In the texts below, we’ve included “T-Mobile” as an example carrier. The app’s code does not specify support for any particular carrier, and you will see your current carrier instead.)

SIM converted

Can’t convert SIM

Your T-Mobile SIM card can’t be converted to an eSIM. You can contact T-Mobile for help.

Something went wrong with converting your eSIM. To fix the problem, contact T-Mobile

From what we can tell, Google’s primary intention is to make it easier to convert from a physical SIM card to an eSIM when setting up a new phone. To that end, the only other mentions of conversion within this app are related to the recently launched ability to transfer an eSIM from one Pixel phone to another.

You can convert your SIM card into an eSIM and transfer it to this phone. After it’s been converted, your SIM card can’t be used again.

That said, with the Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3 update installed on one of our devices, a new “Convert to eSIM” option appears in the Settings app under Network & internet > SIMs > (your carrier). For now, nothing happens when you tap this option.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.