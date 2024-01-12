 Skip to main content

ChatGPT app on Android can launch custom GPTs from the homescreen [Video]

Earlier this week, OpenAI launched the GPT Store for custom experiences built on its platform, and the ChatGPT app on Android has the useful ability to launch these custom GPTs directly from the homescreen.

Custom “GPTs” are effectively focused versions of ChatGPT built by developers. These can be customized and distributed through the new “GPT Store” that officially launched this week. Custom GPTs can be accessed through the ChatGPT app on Android and iOS.

Pointed out by 9to5Mac alum Parker Ortolani on Twitter/X, the ChatGPT app on Android not only accesses these custom experiences, but it can also directly launch them from the homescreen. Using Android’s long-press gesture on apps, an app shortcut can be created to access a recently-used GPT from the app. This launches directly, which is much faster than going through the app normally.

For those using these AI tools regularly, it’s a super useful little option.

