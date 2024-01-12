Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ launch deals, Google Nest WiFi Pro router $120, more

The weekend is ushering in a fresh batch of deals today, all of which come headlined by Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ finally shipping. The $220 starting prices come with a free $50 Book Cover accessory, and are joined today by a new all-time low on Google’s Nest WiFi Pro Wi-Fi 6E router at $120 and the first discounts on iOttie’s new Made for Google Auto Sense 2 smartphone car mounts. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab A9+ begins shipping with free Book Cover

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is finally shipping, and now that means the first chance to save is also here. Courtesy of both Amazon and Best Buy, you can bundle the all-new Android tablet with one of Samsung’s official Book Covers at no extra cost. That adds a $50 value onto the new debuts, all of which start at $219.99 shipped for the 64GB capacity. The larger 128GB version of Galaxy Tab A9+ sells for $269.99with the same added accessory. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look.

We first got a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ back in October, only now just beginning to ship today to close out the work week. The new release is certainly on the more affordable end of the spectrum as far as Android tablets go, and the specs aren’t all too far off. There’s a 10.9-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip at the center of the package. Two different configurations are available, with the 64GB SSD version coming with 4GB of RAM, and the 128GB capacity being complemented by 8GB of memory. Each one sports a 5,100mAh battery, too, and there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 1TB for good measure.

Leave slow speeds in 2023 with Google’s Nest WiFi Pro Wi-Fi 6E router

Amazon is now offering the single node Google Nest WiFi Pro system for $120. This is a new all-time low at $80 off the usual $200 price tag and undercutting our previous New Year’s offer by an extra $120. It’s only the second time we’ve seen it under the $150 range, and now is at even more of a close-out price. Having slow Wi-Fi speeds is such a 2023 issue, and now the perfect deal has arrived to upgrade your network for less. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below for more.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There’s 2,200-square feet of coverage for each of the routers with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. And while the savings aren’t quite as good as the single node package, you’ll be able to choose between the two different bundles depending on how much coverage you need, too.

Save on iOttie’s new Auto Sense 2 smartphone car mounts

Amazon is now offering the first chances to save on the new iOttie Auto Sense 2 car mounts. There are a trio of options available for the new auto-clamping mounts, with the accessory designed around holding a folding smartphone taking the spotlight at $55. This is down from its usual $65 price tag and marking a new all-time low as the only chance to save since its November debut.

iOttie just launched its new second-generation lineup of auto-clamping car mounts back in November. There’s three different options in the Auto Sense 2 collection, as we outlined above, and each of them comes with the same technology that allows the mounts to automatically grip your smartphone. Previously, the mounts would wait until it detected that it was charging a smartphone via the built-in Qi pad. But now that is being done away with a dedicated motion sensor that automatically opens and closes the cradle arms for more convenient mounting.

Each of the new releases can also charge your Android smartphone with up to 15W speeds thanks to a Made for Google certification, while iPhones will take advantage of the usual 7.5W speeds. As far as the form-factors go, there’s two that are made for your average smartphone – just for use with either your car’s dashboard or air vent. Then there’s the foldable one.

Auto Sense 2 Fold: $55 (Reg. $65)

Auto Sense 2 Dashboard: $50 (Reg. $60)

Auto Sense 2 Air Vent: $50 (Reg. $60)

