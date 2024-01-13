Latest Galaxy S24 leaks reveal Google-powered ‘Circle to Search,’ 7 years of Android updates

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series is less than a week from launch, and a huge set of new leaks reveal some of the new features as well as Samsung’s boosted update promise.

A series of marketing images posted by Evan Blass and seemingly destined for use in retail shows a batch of new features coming to the Galaxy S24 series, of course focused on AI. This includes the previously-announced “Live Translate” for phone calls, the use of AI to improve zoom at night, as well as an AI-powered “Note Assist” feature in Samsung’s Notes app.

Further, there’s mention of the specs, which include a 6.8-inch QHD+ display on Galaxy S24 Ultra that’s specifically described as “flat,” a 6.7-inch QHD+ display on S24+, and a 6.2-inch FHD+ display on S24. All three are 2,600 nits. The S24 and S24+ have 50MP primary cameras while S24 Ultra has a 200MP main camera, and the smaller two are aluminum while the Ultra is titanium.

The two tidbits that are particularly new start with “Circle to Search,” a new Google-powered feature.

“Circle to Search” is described saying:

Search any image, video, or text on your screen. Circle, highlight, scribble, or tap to pinpoint what you’re curious about, no screenshots necessary.

While details aren’t clear from these leaks alone, it looks like this is a new form of Google Lens. It’s shown using the S Pen, but it’s unclear if that’s the only way to use it or not. In any case, it’s interesting to see the close partnership, especially as Assistant with Bard is also expected to be available on Galaxy S24 series.

Beyond that, Android Headlines further reports (in addition to also leaking the same images as Blass) that Samsung will be following in Google’s footsteps and supporting the Galaxy S24 series with 7 years of Android updates.

The company currently supports recent flagships with 4 years of major Android updates and 5 years of security patches, but this report claims Samsung would provide 7 years of major updates and security patches. It comes as no surprise given that was Google’s strategy on Pixel 8, but it’s great to see nonetheless.

The report further mentions that Galaxy AI features are “free of charge” through 2025, implying that Samsung may opt to charge a subscription for some of these features, but details are scarce.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, and reservations are open now with a $50 exclusive credit when you pre-order.

