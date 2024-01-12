Galaxy S24 display upgrades may also bring faster touch response

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 series is set to launch on January 17 and we’ve already seen a lot of what the device will have to offer, including some display upgrades. Among those display tweaks, Samsung is apparently working on faster touch response too.

The displays on Galaxy S24 series are expected to be pretty much the same as the S23 lineup, but with the Galaxy S24 Ultra ditching curved sides – finally. Previous leaks have also mentioned thinner bezels, brightness over 2,500 nits, and more.

Overall, it sounds like a solid upgrade on the display, but there’s one additional tidbit that’s just been uncovered.

According to leaker Ice Universe, touch response on the Galaxy S24’s display will be improved by “more than 10%.” While that’s not a huge increase, this should lead to a more fluid and responsive display, which is especially handy for mobile gamers. It’s also notable that this isn’t just the Ultra, but the whole trio of devices.

Samsung has reservations open now for the Galaxy S24 series, with a $50 credit when you pre-order.

