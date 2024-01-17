Galaxy S24 trade-in deals are actually pretty good this year, especially for Note holdouts

The Galaxy S24 series has arrived and, with that, Samsung’s usual pre-order perks and bonuses. Trade-ins have become an ever-more-important way to save on a new phone, and if you’re still holding on to a Galaxy Note, the time may have arrived to make the switch, as Samsung’s Galaxy S24 offers are actually pretty compelling for those devices.

Over the past few years, Android manufacturers have leaned heavily on trade-in deals to get folks to buy the latest and greatest models. The Galaxy S24 is no exception to that rule, with Samsung offering up to $750 in trade-in credit when you hand over your old device. That’s way better than last year’s cap of around $500 for the Galaxy S23 series.

Of course, the amount you get varies greatly by model, and it can be good or bad depending on what you’re trading in. For example, last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra nets $750 towards the Galaxy S24 Ultra at Samsung’s website. That cuts the price of the upgrade down to around $550, which is not bad given you’re also getting a $150 credit and other perks (and another $50 credit if you use 9to5Google’s links!). But if you’re trading in the $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 5, you’ll also get that same $750 credit, which doesn’t feel nearly as good. I’m not sure who’s trading in a 6-month-old foldable for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but still, it’s a rough offer. There’s also a wild offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (released in 202) for $450.

Samsung is also giving out that full $750 trade-in credit towards Galaxy S24 for devices including the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, and that’s pretty much it. Everything else is well under $750.

A few examples include:

Towards Galaxy S24 Ultra Towards Galaxy S24/+ Galaxy S23 Ultra $750 $550 Galaxy S22 Ultra $650 $450 Galaxy S21 Ultra $550 $200 Galaxy S20 Ultra $400 $200 Galaxy S23 $550 $550 Galaxy S23+ $650 $550 Galaxy S22 $450 $450 Galaxy S22+ $550 $450 Galaxy Z Fold 5 $750 $550 Galaxy Z Flip 5 $600 $550 Galaxy Z Fold 4 N/A N/A Galaxy Z Flip 4 $600 $350 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $450 $350 Galaxy Z Flip 3 N/A N/A Galaxy Z Fold 2 $400 $200 Galaxy Z Flip 5G $450 $200 Galaxy S20 $200 $200 Galaxy S10 $200 $200 Galaxy S9 $200 $200 Google Pixel 7 Pro $450 $350 Google Pixel 7 $300 $200 Google Pixel 6 Pro $200 $200 Google Pixel 7a $200 $200 Google Pixel 6a $200 $200 Google Pixel Fold $600 $550 iPhone 15 Pro $750 $550 iPhone 15 Pro Max $750 $550 iPhone 15 $550 $500 iPhone 14 Pro Max $550 $550 iPhone 14 Pro $500 $500 iPhone 14 $400 $400 iPhone 11 $200 $200

Best Buy is also offering up to $750 as well, and rates generally seem to match Samsung.com. The perk to ordering at Best Buy, then, is that the retailer hands out a gift card with your purchase, which can be used more flexibly than Samsung’s store credit.

The big winners of this year’s trade-in values, though, are those still holding on to a Galaxy Note device. Trading any reasonably modern Galaxy Note for a Galaxy S24 Ultra especially can net up to $600. For comparison, the currently roundabout resale value of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is around $400, which Samsung is well surpassing. Going back to the Note 8, which gets $400, that phone is barely worth $200 on a good day.

Towards Galaxy S24 Ultra Towards Galaxy S24/+ Galaxy Note 20 Ultra $600 $200 Galaxy Note 20 $400 $200 Galaxy Note 10+ $400 $200 Galaxy Note 10 $400 $200 Galaxy Note 9 $400 $200 Galaxy Note 8 $400 $200

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is available for pre-order now, starting at $799. Pre-orders come with doubled storage, boosted trade-ins up to $750, and bonus credit up to $150.

You can get an additional $50 off your purchase on Samsung.com using our exclusive links above.

