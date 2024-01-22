 Skip to main content

Here’s what Gmail ‘voice compose’ for AI-powered ‘Help me write’ probably looks like [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 22 2024 - 10:12 am PT
0 Comments

As Google continues to roll out more AI features, Gmail for Android appears to be close to releasing a neat option that uses voice input and AI to help you draft an email.

“Help me write” arrived in Gmail in mid-2023 as an AI-powered tool to assist in improving emails. Users can input segments of text and have Google’s AI build on that with more formal wording, as well as shortening or lengthening what is being said.

Now, Google appears to be pretty close to expanding this option with support for voice input for AI.

As spotted by TheSpAndroid, Gmail for Android version 2023.12.31.599526178 adds support behind the scenes for a new option labeled “draft email with voice.” When selected, as pictured below, a voice input UI appears where users can speak their email and then have AI generate the email draft based on that voice input. The recording is made and then the user selects “create” to have the email drafted.

We first reported that this feature, called “voice compose,” was coming back in October 2023.

There’s no word yet on when this will actually arrive.

More on Gmail:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Gmail

Gmail

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.