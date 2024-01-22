Here’s what Gmail ‘voice compose’ for AI-powered ‘Help me write’ probably looks like [Gallery]

As Google continues to roll out more AI features, Gmail for Android appears to be close to releasing a neat option that uses voice input and AI to help you draft an email.

“Help me write” arrived in Gmail in mid-2023 as an AI-powered tool to assist in improving emails. Users can input segments of text and have Google’s AI build on that with more formal wording, as well as shortening or lengthening what is being said.

Now, Google appears to be pretty close to expanding this option with support for voice input for AI.

As spotted by TheSpAndroid, Gmail for Android version 2023.12.31.599526178 adds support behind the scenes for a new option labeled “draft email with voice.” When selected, as pictured below, a voice input UI appears where users can speak their email and then have AI generate the email draft based on that voice input. The recording is made and then the user selects “create” to have the email drafted.

We first reported that this feature, called “voice compose,” was coming back in October 2023.

There’s no word yet on when this will actually arrive.

