Here’s the Pixel 8 Pro in that new ‘Minty Fresh’ color

Google has been teasing a new ‘Minty Fresh’ color lately, and just a day ahead of the formal reveal, an image of the Pixel 8 Pro in this new green shade has finally surfaced.

Last week, Google took to social media to tease something “Minty Fresh” for the Pixel 8 Pro. The teasers have continued in the days since, and they’ve not really been all that subtle in teasing a new colorway for the Pixel 8 series. The countdown originally pointed to a release at midnight (PT) on January 25, but Google has since pushed that back a few more hours.

But, now, in typical Google Pixel fashion, the new colorway has leaked a little early.

Evan Blass on Twitter/X has shared a render of the Pixel 8 Pro in this new “Minty Fresh” color, which is probably just called “Mint.”

That name is especially likely because Google already sells a “Mint” version of its official Pixel 8 Pro case in the Google Store, and it’s a very similar shade of green.

The leaked image shows off the device in a light green color with a green version of the wallpaper that’s pre-installed on other colorways of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Notably, this green color of the wallpaper is also present on existing units, it’s just not set by default. The color even showed up way back in June, which had, at the time, suggested to some that a green Pixel would be available at launch.

Alongside that, another image spotted by a user on Reddit shows the new color being advertised in a retailer newsletter. This retailer is based in Australia, which at least confirms the new color won’t be exclusive to the US market.

Google will launch this new color tomorrow.

