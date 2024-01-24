 Skip to main content

Here’s the Pixel 8 Pro in that new ‘Minty Fresh’ color

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 24 2024 - 5:01 am PT
1 Comment

Google has been teasing a new ‘Minty Fresh’ color lately, and just a day ahead of the formal reveal, an image of the Pixel 8 Pro in this new green shade has finally surfaced.

Last week, Google took to social media to tease something “Minty Fresh” for the Pixel 8 Pro. The teasers have continued in the days since, and they’ve not really been all that subtle in teasing a new colorway for the Pixel 8 series. The countdown originally pointed to a release at midnight (PT) on January 25, but Google has since pushed that back a few more hours.

But, now, in typical Google Pixel fashion, the new colorway has leaked a little early.

Evan Blass on Twitter/X has shared a render of the Pixel 8 Pro in this new “Minty Fresh” color, which is probably just called “Mint.”

That name is especially likely because Google already sells a “Mint” version of its official Pixel 8 Pro case in the Google Store, and it’s a very similar shade of green.

The leaked image shows off the device in a light green color with a green version of the wallpaper that’s pre-installed on other colorways of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. Notably, this green color of the wallpaper is also present on existing units, it’s just not set by default. The color even showed up way back in June, which had, at the time, suggested to some that a green Pixel would be available at launch.

Alongside that, another image spotted by a user on Reddit shows the new color being advertised in a retailer newsletter. This retailer is based in Australia, which at least confirms the new color won’t be exclusive to the US market.

Google will launch this new color tomorrow.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.