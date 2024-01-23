Samsung reportedly planning ‘entry-level’ version of Galaxy Z Fold 6

Foldable smartphones are pretty commonplace now, but they’re still very expensive. Case in point is Samsung’s $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 5, but according to a new report, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will debut alongside a more affordable “entry-level” device.

According to a new report from The Elec, Samsung will debut an “entry-level” Galaxy Z Fold 6 later this year to “increase the penetration rate of the foldable phone market” especially as more foldables come out of China.

The report brings out that Samsung, despite being a pioneer in foldables, is in third place in the Chinese market for the form factor. As Xiaomi, Honor, and Huawei have pushed their own foldables in the region with much more affordable price points compared to Samsung’s offerings, they’ve also managed to get a lot of traction and outsell Samsung.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Samsung developing a more affordable foldable, but previous efforts have never come to a final product. Most recently, in November 2023, reports claimed a “mid-range” foldable would be coming, but Samsung shot down the idea of a “mid-range” price, but not a more affordable device entirely.

Meanwhile, on the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, details are still minimal. We’ve heard the aspect ratio could be different, and that it will be thinner too.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram