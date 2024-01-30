 Skip to main content

Android phones on AT&T will now show brand logos on incoming calls

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 30 2024 - 1:32 pm PT
AT&T is launching a new feature for its customers which shows brand logos when you get an incoming call from a verified business.

In partnership with TransUnion, AT&T will start showing business logos on incoming phone calls. The goal here is to show the logo as an indicator that an incoming call is genuine, with the logo only showing up on “verified” business phone numbers. It’s powered by TransUnion’s “TruContact.”

TransUnion explains:

Both of these are industry firsts for branded call displays, thanks to TruContactTM Branded Call Display, powered by Neustar®. If a business is participating in the program, AT&T wireless customers will be able to easily recognize and have more confidence in the identity of the caller. This helps customers to decide more accurately which calls they want to answer.

This functionality will work on Android phones on the carrier, but not all of them. AT&T says this applies to the Galaxy S22 series and Motorola Razr series, as well as iPhones running iOS 17 and higher. But it will come to more Android phones with time.

