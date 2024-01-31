Amazon confirms that Fire TV is dropping Android in deleted job listing

Late last year a report came out that Amazon would ditch Android for its own operating system, and if that report wasn’t enough, a job listing is making it pretty clear what’s going on.

Amazon has long used Android as the base of its products, with “Fire OS” being used on Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and even some smart displays. The version of Android used is the open-source version, which lacks Google apps and services. However, the company is apparently working to replace that with “VegaOS.” The new platform is said to rely on React Native and would require new apps to be built.

As spotted by AFTVNews, a job listing from Amazon was looking for a “Fire TV Experience Software Development Engineer.” The job listing’s description makes it abundantly clear that a key part of the role is focused on the transition from Android to the rumored “VegaOS,” because it quite literally says that’s what is happening, with Amazon saying that Fire TV is transitioning from “FOS/Android” (Fire OS/Android) to “native/Rust” and even explicitly mentioning React Native.

Implement and deliver features on the Fire TV client codebase as it transitions from FOS/Android to native/Rust and React Native.

The listing, which has since been removed, provides extremely strong evidence of Amazon’s plans, which is probably why it was so quickly removed.

Last year it was also spotted that one of Amazon’s smart displays has already transitioned to this new platform, ditching its previous (and little-known) Android base.

It’s still unclear when the change will be made, but it’s clear that Amazon is pouring resources into this behind the scenes.

