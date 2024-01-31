 Skip to main content

Microsoft Edge for Android is getting support for extensions

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jan 31 2024 - 11:35 am PT
1 Comment
microsoft edge chromium

Microsoft Edge is getting support for extensions on Android, joining the few browsers that support the functionality on mobile devices.

As spotted by Leopeva64 on Twitter/X this week, the latest pre-release builds of Microsoft Edge for Android have quietly added support for extensions. This allows users to install add-ons to the browser, much like is available on Edge’s desktop clients, as well as Google’s Chrome browser across desktop platforms.

Currently, the functionality is in its early days and hidden behind a flag in Edge version 123. That version is due to hit the beta channel in late February, with a stable release sometime towards the end of March. It’s not entirely clear if extension support will graduate to stable quiet that quickly, but that’s the earliest it would likely arrive.

Notably, though, support seems to be moving along quickly. Lance Adams on Twitter/X points out that “Dark Reader,” “Global Speed,” and “uBlock Origin” extensions already show up on an “Extensions Beta” page in Edge for Android which can be found by typing edge://extensions/ into the address bar.

When enabled, an “extensions” section appears in Edge’s overflow menu.

There’s currently no sign that Google Chrome would support extensions on mobile devices but, in theory, this sets a good foundation. Microsoft Edge and Chrome are built on the same Chromium work, so technically speaking, any work Microsoft does on bringing extensions to mobile devices could go a long way in building out a better selection of extensions if Google ever decides to do the same.

More on Browsers:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.