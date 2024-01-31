Microsoft Edge for Android is getting support for extensions

Microsoft Edge is getting support for extensions on Android, joining the few browsers that support the functionality on mobile devices.
As spotted by Leopeva64 on Twitter/X this week, the latest pre-release builds of Microsoft Edge for Android have quietly added support for extensions. This allows users to install add-ons to the browser, much like is available on Edge’s desktop clients, as well as Google’s Chrome browser across desktop platforms.
Currently, the functionality is in its early days and hidden behind a flag in Edge version 123. That version is due to hit the beta channel in late February, with a stable release sometime towards the end of March. It’s not entirely clear if extension support will graduate to stable quiet that quickly, but that’s the earliest it would likely arrive.
Notably, though, support seems to be moving along quickly. Lance Adams on Twitter/X points out that “Dark Reader,” “Global Speed,” and “uBlock Origin” extensions already show up on an “Extensions Beta” page in Edge for Android which can be found by typing edge://extensions/ into the address bar.
When enabled, an “extensions” section appears in Edge’s overflow menu.
There’s currently no sign that Google Chrome would support extensions on mobile devices but, in theory, this sets a good foundation. Microsoft Edge and Chrome are built on the same Chromium work, so technically speaking, any work Microsoft does on bringing extensions to mobile devices could go a long way in building out a better selection of extensions if Google ever decides to do the same.
