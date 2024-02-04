Google combines Pixel 8 Pro and Fold discounts with boosted trade-ins

In addition to discounting the Pixel 8 Pro, 8, Fold, and 7a, the US Google Store is offering elevated trade-in rates.

The Pixel 7a, 8, and 8 Pro offers match Black Friday/holiday 2023, while the Pixel Fold discount is up $50.

Meanwhile, boosted trade-in rates are back for both the Pixel 8 series and Fold. It’s slightly better than what Google offered on Black Friday, but they don’t surpass the initial launch period. Both the sale and increased values end February 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Towards Pixel Fold Towards Pixel 8/Pro Dec. 23 Pixel 8/Pro values Pixel 7 Pro $450 $360 $315 Pixel 7 $380 $320 $280 Pixel 6a $250 $220 $220 Pixel 6 Pro $380 $300 $280 Pixel 6 $320 $260 $250 Pixel 5a $220 $180 iPhone 14 Pro Max $900 $750 iPhone 14 Pro $700 $650 iPhone 14 $295 $470 Galaxy Z Fold 4 $600 $440 Galaxy Z Fold 3 $450 $290 S23 Ultra $625 $625 Galaxy S22 Ultra $460 $460 Galaxy S21 Ultra $450 $375 Lowest storage option

The 128GB Pixel Tablet is $50 off to $449, while the 256GB sees a $70 discount to $529. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 is $50 off, while the original is down $80.