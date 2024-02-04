 Skip to main content

Google combines Pixel 8 Pro and Fold discounts with boosted trade-ins

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 4 2024 - 4:00 am PT
In addition to discounting the Pixel 8 Pro, 8, Fold, and 7a, the US Google Store is offering elevated trade-in rates.

The Pixel 7a, 8, and 8 Pro offers match Black Friday/holiday 2023, while the Pixel Fold discount is up $50.

Meanwhile, boosted trade-in rates are back for both the Pixel 8 series and Fold. It’s slightly better than what Google offered on Black Friday, but they don’t surpass the initial launch period. Both the sale and increased values end February 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Towards Pixel FoldTowards Pixel 8/ProDec. 23 Pixel 8/Pro values
Pixel 7 Pro$450$360$315
Pixel 7$380$320$280
Pixel 6a$250$220$220
Pixel 6 Pro$380$300$280
Pixel 6$320$260$250
Pixel 5a$220$180
iPhone 14 Pro Max$900$750
iPhone 14 Pro$700$650
iPhone 14$295$470
Galaxy Z Fold 4$600$440
Galaxy Z Fold 3$450$290
S23 Ultra$625$625
Galaxy S22 Ultra$460$460
Galaxy S21 Ultra$450$375
Lowest storage option

The 128GB Pixel Tablet is $50 off to $449, while the 256GB sees a $70 discount to $529. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 is $50 off, while the original is down $80. 

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com