Google combines Pixel 8 Pro and Fold discounts with boosted trade-ins

In addition to discounting the Pixel 8 Pro, 8, Fold, and 7a, the US Google Store is offering elevated trade-in rates.
The Pixel 7a, 8, and 8 Pro offers match Black Friday/holiday 2023, while the Pixel Fold discount is up $50.
- $125 off Pixel 7a: $374 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $400 off Pixel Fold: $1,399 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $150 off Pixel 8: $549 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $200 off Pixel 8 Pro: $799 — Amazon — Best Buy
Meanwhile, boosted trade-in rates are back for both the Pixel 8 series and Fold. It’s slightly better than what Google offered on Black Friday, but they don’t surpass the initial launch period. Both the sale and increased values end February 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
|Towards Pixel Fold
|Towards Pixel 8/Pro
|Dec. 23 Pixel 8/Pro values
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$450
|$360
|$315
|Pixel 7
|$380
|$320
|$280
|Pixel 6a
|$250
|$220
|$220
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$380
|$300
|$280
|Pixel 6
|$320
|$260
|$250
|Pixel 5a
|$220
|$180
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|$900
|$750
|iPhone 14 Pro
|$700
|$650
|iPhone 14
|$295
|$470
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|$600
|$440
|Galaxy Z Fold 3
|$450
|$290
|S23 Ultra
|$625
|$625
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|$460
|$460
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|$450
|$375
The 128GB Pixel Tablet is $50 off to $449, while the 256GB sees a $70 discount to $529. Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 is $50 off, while the original is down $80.
- $20 off Fitbit Charge 6: $139.95 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $80 off Pixel Watch (first-gen): $199.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $50 off Pixel Watch 2: $299.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
- $50 off Pixel Buds Pro: $149.99 — Amazon — Best Buy
