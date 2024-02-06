Today’s best deals: Google Pixel 7a hits $374, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro $300, more

A price cut on Google Pixel 7a is headlining today’s best deals, dropping the handset down to $374. That all-time low comes joined by Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke wearables starting from $300, with ANC and Google Fast Pair making the Jabra Elite 5 earbuds at $85 an even better value. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7a on sale for first time since Black Friday

Amazon is now offering another chance to score the best-ever price on the new Google Pixel 7a. Right now, you can score the unlocked Android smartphone with 128GB of storage for $374 in three different colors. It would normally set you back $499, but now it returns to the best-ever price as a match of the Black Friday savings from over a month ago. It’s the first discount since, and also only the third time ever it has dropped this low. Google’s new Pixel 7a arrives as the latest version of the brand’s attempt to repackage last year’s phones into a more affordable device. We also just reviewed the device, where we walked away quite impressed.

This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke hits $300

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bespoke Edition for $300. This 45mm smartwatch normally sells for $450, and is now dropping down to its best price ever at $150 off. It last clocked in at $329 right before Black Friday last year, and now it beats that by an extra $29 to mark a new all-time low. Much of the same story is true for the LTE version, as it drops to one of the best prices ever at $350 from the usual $500 going rate. You can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design than even the newer additions to the lineup. The titanium case protects all of those features, including the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. The Bespoke Edition packs all of the same features, but steps up to deliver stainless steel and a more premium band.

Jabra Elite 5 earbuds offer ANC and Google Fast Pair

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 5 Earbuds for $85. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer saving you $65. It’s the third-best price we’ve tracked, and comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in December. This is also nearly $5 under our previous mention. The savings today apply to all three of the different colorways, as well. We explore what to expect below the fold, and our launch coverage.

The recent Jabra Elite 5 earbuds offer a solid alternative to the company’s new flagship releases that are more than double the price of today’s discount. These pack hybrid active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]

Hands-on: Sony Inzone Buds are my new favorite wireless gaming earbuds [Video]