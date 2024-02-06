LumaFusion video editor for Android gets closer to the iOS version with latest update

Android tablets and Chromebooks picked up hte super-powerful video editor LumaFusion last year, and this week a new update to the app is rolling out with “Scopes” and other new features.

The appeal of LumaFusion is that it’s a professional-tier video editor, but available to your tablet. The app supports advanced video editing that you’d normally only find on a desktop computer. The app first launched on iOS for the iPad, but made its way to Android in 2023. However, the Android port was missing a few key features from the iOS version.

This week, LumaFusion is bringing one of the most significant missing features, “Scopes.”

“Scopes” is used in LumaFusion for “Color Workflows” when dealing with SDR and HDR content. “Scopes” work in real-time and allow editors to configure histograms, waveforms, and vectorscopes, and all in customizable panels as well. You can see results immediately as you’re editing, too.

Beyond that, LumaFusion for Android is also adding an improved “Tilting Preset” which is said to make it easier to access and insert titles into an edit. Audio import and export has also been improved, blending modes are improved when using opacity and similar features, and tweaks have been made to workflows around voiceovers, editing from an external drive, and also to library previews.

The update is rolling out now for free to users who have already purchased LumaFusion. LumaFusion is available via the Google Play Store now for $29.99 on Android tablets and Chromebooks.

