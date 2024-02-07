 Skip to main content

Android Auto gets another new weather app that shows live radar on your route

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 7 2024 - 5:30 am PT
2 Comments
Android Auto redesign

Google added support for weather apps on Android Auto in 2023, and new options just keep coming. This week, “MyRadar” is launching on Android Auto with live radar and more.

The MyRadar app on Android is designed as a radar-first weather app. It supports hyperlocal weather forecasts, push notifications for incoming weather conditions, and has Wear OS support too.

This week, the app is adding support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While some may wonder what value a weather app is in your car, MyRadar makes a pretty good pitch with its “RouteCast” feature. The app can look at the route ahead and give you alerts and forecasts for the conditions along that route.

MyRadar explains in a press release:

With RouteCast, drive times are calculated, aligning forecasted conditions with future locations. In addition to over 15 atmospheric weather variables, the API delivers road temperature, cross-wind alerts, and 10 unique surface condition hazard classes for every point along the route. Forecast updates are generated every 15 minutes for each point, route segment, or connected vehicle GPS location for full CONUS (Continental US) coverage. MyRadar’s Timetable feature also provides optimal departure time based on expected weather along the route. 

Notably, though, “RouteCast” is only available to paying subscribers. We were able to briefly test the app, which also supports Android Auto’s dashboard view and can act as a mapping app with touch support on larger displays while in the dashboard.

The MyRadar app is now available across Android Auto and CarPlay through the respective Android and iOS apps but is also coming to Android Automotive (the native OS) through an early access program. Currently, Android Auto support is also only available in the beta version of MyRadar for Android.

MyRadar is available now via the Google Play Store.

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android Auto

Android Auto

Android Auto is an extension of the Android plat…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.