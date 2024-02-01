Honda’s $112 software update for wireless CarPlay also supports Android Auto

Honda is making an official retrofit option available to select cars that brings support for wireless Apple CarPlay, as well as wireless Android Auto.

The Honda Accord is one of the most popular cars sold today and has long supported Android Auto and CarPlay. However, support for wireless connectivity was only added in the most recent model years. Now, Honda is making a retrofit option available that brings wireless CarPlay and wireless Android Auto available to older Accord models.

Announced earlier in January, this retrofit is technically just a software update, but one that comes with a fee. The retrofit is available to 2018 through 2022 Honda Accord models with an 8-inch touchscreen and that already have wired CarPlay and Android Auto.

Car and Driver reports this week that the option, which is now available at Honda dealers, will cost $112 and supports wireless Android Auto alongside wireless CarPlay. Honda hadn’t previously clarified whether or not that was the case. For any newly-purchased certified pre-owned models that are eligible, Honda will install the upgrade for free. Honda says over 630,000 vehicles are eligible for the upgrade.

Honda points to the “Dreamshop” for scheduling an appointment for the ugprade.

Of course, while this option is welcome as it’s native, it’s also a pretty pricey solution. On top of the $112 minimum cost of the upgrade, you’ll also have to pay whatever labor fee your local dealership charges, potentially putting this upgrade at $150-$200. Meanwhile, just using an adapter is way cheaper. AAWireless supports adding Android Auto (and CarPlay in beta) to any car for around $70, and there are even cheaper versions that work moderately well too.

