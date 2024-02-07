Wednesday’s best deals: Pixel Buds Pro $150, Galaxy S24 Ultra with $200 gift card, more

The Google Pixel Buds Pro in the recently-refreshed Bay and Porcelain styles are now on sale for one of the first times at $150. The other best deals today are putting Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra in the spotlight thanks to the inclusion of a $200 Amazon gift card, all while Hisense’s 144Hz mini-LED TVs with Hey Google drops lower than ever before. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Buds Pro comes in refreshed Bay and Porcelain styles

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Pixel Buds Pro for $150. Today’s offers all drop from the usual $200 price tags and in order to mark the first price cuts in nearly 2 months. We last saw these on sale back in December, and now the first price cut of the year is here. The most notable part about the price cuts is that the all-new Bay Blue and Porcelain designs are seeing some of their first markdowns ever, dropping to the second-best prices yet. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg. Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 Ultra now includes a $200 Amazon gift card

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 smartphones just began shipping to end January, and now Amazon has refreshed its promotion to help you score one of the new handsets for less. Our eyes are particularly eyeing the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra at $1,300, mostly in part to the $200 Amazon gift card that now comes bundled with the smartphone. During the pre-order phase, we only saw a $150 credit, and now Amazon is sweetening the pot with some extra cash off your next order – which you can read all about over in our launch review.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra is the latest high-end smartphone from Samsung, centered around a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a variable 120Hz refresh rate. It has a brighter 2,600-nit brightness and comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with Android 14 One UI 6.1 out of the box. All of that enables the big AI selling points, like Google’s new Circle to Search feature, alongside the same processing for photos and videos taken on its 200 MP primary camera. A new 5,000mAh battery offers extra juice and also now has a quick charging feature that gets you up to 65% capacity in just 30 minutes. Did I forget to mention that the S Pen come standard and can click right into the handset? Because that has to be one of the best parts.

New lows hit Hisense’s 144Hz mini-LED TVs with ‘Hey Google’

We have featured a number of notable deals on the 2023 model Hisense smart TVs over the last month, but the Class U8 Series mini-LED models are now at new Amazon all-time lows. You’ll find the 75-inch variant selling for $1,150. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is now matched, you’re looking at $450 in savings and the lowest we can find. This is $50 under the sale price we featured in our recent Super Bowl TV roundup and the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon since its debut there last summer. Hit the fold for a closer look at the feature set and a deal on the smaller 55-inch model.

