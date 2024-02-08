‘Frame’ glasses by Brilliant Labs have AI and a Google Glass-like display for $350 [Video]

The wave of AI has also ushered in some wild new hardware concepts such as the Humane AI Pin and the Rabbit R1. Today, Brilliant Labs has announced “Frame,” a pair of glasses with a heads-up display and multimodal AI, up for pre-order now at $350.

“Frame AI Glasses” pitches itself on the idea of if “your glasses gave you AI superpowers.” The company aims to fulfill that goal with an open source AI experience powered in part by OpenAI to offer multimodal functionality. A camera on the glasses can see what you see and use that information in your queries, while microphones and speakers can also translate conversations.

Brilliant Labs makes some big promises on its website, explaining that Frame is “a reinvention of eyewear for the AI era.”

In terms of the physical hardware, the display is a micro OLED “bonded” to a geometric prism in the lens. While the promo videos show content across the entire lens, it’s noted that the display only shows at a 20-degree diagonal field of view. There’s also only a display on one side. So, until the product itself ships, we won’t really know what this looks like, but if Brilliant Labs’ promo is anything to go by, it looks like content on the display will be able to show up in a good portion of your vision. The display concept itself is all that different from Google Glass, which similarly used a prism to show content.

For power, two batteries sit on the back of the hardware and are charged via “Mister Power,” a truly delightful charging concept that connects in between the two lenses.

Brilliant Labs further explains the hardware saying:

Frame is designed to fit most people. The device weighs just less than 40g and, at estimated normal use, can achieve all-day battery life together with Mister Power (included). A bright microOLED is bonded to a thin geometric prism optic to display ~20 degree diagonal field of view. Frame is totally open source, design files and code are on Github. Frame has been designed for an IPD (inter-pupillary distance) range of 58-72mm. This covers most, but not all, people and we suggest using the Eye Measure app to gauge whether Frame is suitable for you.

Brilliant Labs has pre-orders open now for Frame, with shipping said to start in April. Three colors are available – Smokey Black, Cool Grey, and H20 (clear).

Pricing on the AI-charged glasses lands at $350. The glasses appear to pair to your smartphone via the “Noa” app that works with Brilliant’s other product, the “Monocle.”

However, there is talk of a subscription in the FAQ. Brilliant says that a “special deal” will offer AI services with a daily limit, with a paid subscription to be announced “soon.”

As a special deal for our community following Frame’s launch, subscription for AI services are free subject to a daily cap. A paid tier will be announced soon.

