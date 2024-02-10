 Skip to main content

Gemini voice commands no longer require you to press ‘send’

Avatar for Abner Li  | Feb 10 2024 - 8:44 pm PT
4 Comments

One of the most annoying aspects of using the Gemini Android app as a Google Assistant replacement on day one was having to manually send/submit voice commands. Google has fortunately fixed that behavior.

At launch on Thursday, voice commands to Gemini required that you press submit. You’d finish a request and the pulsating (Material You) mic indicator would keep spinning before stopping a few seconds later. This is when you realize that a tap of the send arrow is needed.

Besides adding a few seconds to a voice interaction that should be speedy, pressing a button to signal you are done feels positively archaic after living with voice assistants for several years. It essentially turned the microphone input method into speech-to-text.

As of Saturday, we’ve noticed that voice commands via the overlay panel (power button, corner swipe, and “Hey Google”) and full app are sent automatically. Additionally, Gemini is much faster at realizing when you’re done speaking.

This looks to be a server-side fix and it’s great that the Gemini team prioritized this voice send/submit regression. Google also released a small update to the Gemini app/shortcut on Friday. 

More on Gemini:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Gemini

Gemini

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com