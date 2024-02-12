Xiaomi 14 Ultra is right around the corner, the company’s own website confirms

The Xiaomi 14 series debuted in China last year and is launching globally later this month, but a new entry is also coming in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which has been confirmed by the company’s own website.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are flagship Android phones in their own right, and debuted in December as the first with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. But missing at the time was Xiaomi’s “Ultra” release. Rumors and teasers have come and gone around such a device, but it’s Xiaomi’s own website that has now confirmed the device is incoming.

As spotted by Android Planet, Xiaomi’s website in The Netherlands has a selection of discount coupons for the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series when you book a spot. The website directly says the “Xiaomi 14 Ultra” is included in these offers. It’s the first official confirmation we’ve seen of the device, and also shows that it will be sold outside of China too.

What will be different about the Xiaomi 14 Ultra? Aside from a higher price tag, the device will likely offer a larger display and battery, as well as better cameras. Last year’s Xiaomi 13 Ultra had a 1-inch camera sensor with variable aperture, for instance.

We’ll learn more on February 25. Stay tuned for our full coverage.

