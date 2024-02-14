 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2a) reportedly costs €349, a bit cheaper than the first one

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 14 2024 - 11:55 am PT
0 Comments
nothing phone 1

A big part of the appeal of the original Nothing Phone was its affordable price tag, and it seems the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) will be beating that with an even lower price.

Over the past several weeks, we’ve been hearing more about the Nothing Phone (2a). The device, which is officially confirmed to launch on March 5, is said to be a more affordable smartphone to go along with the more expensive Nothing Phone (2). Past leaks have shown a radical redesign as well as some moderate spec cuts, including the switch to a MediaTek processor.

But the exact cost has been a mystery.

One rumor from a few weeks back suggested a price of under 400 euros, but a new report is revealing a specific figure.

Dealabs reports that the Nothing Phone (2a) will launch in Europe with a starting price of €349. That undercuts the original Nothing Phone by €50 and also drops way below the current €679 retail price of the Nothing Phone (2). That price is based on the device selling in France, and based on the main 8GB/128GB variant. A 12GB/256GB model would run €399 and both variants would come in black and white color variants.

Nothing is set to announce Phone (2a) on March 5.

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.