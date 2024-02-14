Nothing Phone (2a) reportedly costs €349, a bit cheaper than the first one

A big part of the appeal of the original Nothing Phone was its affordable price tag, and it seems the upcoming Nothing Phone (2a) will be beating that with an even lower price.

Over the past several weeks, we’ve been hearing more about the Nothing Phone (2a). The device, which is officially confirmed to launch on March 5, is said to be a more affordable smartphone to go along with the more expensive Nothing Phone (2). Past leaks have shown a radical redesign as well as some moderate spec cuts, including the switch to a MediaTek processor.

But the exact cost has been a mystery.

One rumor from a few weeks back suggested a price of under 400 euros, but a new report is revealing a specific figure.

Dealabs reports that the Nothing Phone (2a) will launch in Europe with a starting price of €349. That undercuts the original Nothing Phone by €50 and also drops way below the current €679 retail price of the Nothing Phone (2). That price is based on the device selling in France, and based on the main 8GB/128GB variant. A 12GB/256GB model would run €399 and both variants would come in black and white color variants.

Nothing is set to announce Phone (2a) on March 5.

More on Nothing:

