LineageOS 21 debuts with Android 14, redesigned apps, more

The popular custom ROM LineageOS is debuting its Android 14 builds, LineageOS 21, with a few key improvements and the addition of an ad-free Android TV launcher too.

Announced this week, LineageOS 21 is the first build of the custom ROM based on Android 14. The builds arrive roughly four months after Google’s initial release, but actually about a month behind the timing at which Android 13 builds first launched. The update brings key Android 14 features and updates to LineageOS, but the bigger updates come to built-in apps.

LineageOS has brought big updates to its core suite of apps including the Calculator, Jelly (browser), Dialer, Messaging, Contacts, LatinIME (keyboard), Eleven (music player), and Aperture (camera). Meanwhile, there’s also a new addition in “Glimpse,” the new default gallery app in LineageOS.

Applications such as Aperture had their features and UX improved significantly, while many of our aging apps such as Jelly, Dialer, Contacts, Messaging, LatinIME (Keyboard), and Calculator got near full redesigns that bring them into the Material You era! …and last but not least, yet another new app landed in our apps suite! Don’t get used to it though, or maybe do, we’re not sure yet.

Beyond that, some other notable updates include a new boot animation, support for faster A/B updates taking advantage of Google’s new method, a light mode for Quick Settings, an improved setup menu, and also a welcome tweak to Android TV builds.

For devices that run Android TV and support LineageOS, users will get an ad-free Android TV launcher. That’s still welcome, as the ads have been getting a little out of hand at times. This functionality has technically already existed, but new this year is the option to choose between the customized launcher or Google’s.

Android TV builds still ship with an ad-free Android TV launcher, unlike Google’s ad-enabled launcher – most Android TV Google Apps packages now have options to use the Google ad-enabled launcher or our ad-restricted version.

LineageOS 21 builds will be available soon for dozens of devices.

