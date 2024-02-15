YouTube Shorts can now include clips from an artist’s music videos

Rolling out now, YouTube Shorts is adding the ability to add content from official music videos to your Shorts.

In a blog post, YouTube has revealed the ability to “remix” music videos within Shorts. Shorts creators can now pull clips from official artist music videos within their own videos. This includes just using the sound from the video, but also side-by-side “Collab” formats, using the music video as a background, or just pulling in clips to be parts of the video.

YouTube explains:

Sound : Take just the sound from the video and use it in your Short, making a perfect soundtrack for your upcoming trip to Nashville that happens to be this weekend.

: Take just the sound from the video and use it in your Short, making a perfect soundtrack for your upcoming trip to Nashville that happens to be this weekend. Collab : Create a Short right alongside the video, so you and your friends can do the choreography side-by-side with the artist.

: Create a Short right alongside the video, so you and your friends can do the choreography side-by-side with the artist. Green Screen : Use the video as the background to your Short, so you can film your realtime reaction to your very first listen.

: Use the video as the background to your Short, so you can film your realtime reaction to your very first listen. Cut: Can’t get over a specific scene from a music video? Cut that 5 second clip and add it to your Short so you can relive it as often as you like.

YouTube also demonstrates the functionality in a brief video as seen below.

This functionality is now rolling out.

