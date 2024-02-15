 Skip to main content

YouTube Shorts can now include clips from an artist’s music videos

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 15 2024 - 10:32 am PT
0 Comments

Rolling out now, YouTube Shorts is adding the ability to add content from official music videos to your Shorts.

In a blog post, YouTube has revealed the ability to “remix” music videos within Shorts. Shorts creators can now pull clips from official artist music videos within their own videos. This includes just using the sound from the video, but also side-by-side “Collab” formats, using the music video as a background, or just pulling in clips to be parts of the video.

YouTube explains:

  • Sound: Take just the sound from the video and use it in your Short, making a perfect soundtrack for your upcoming trip to Nashville that happens to be this weekend.
  • Collab: Create a Short right alongside the video, so you and your friends can do the choreography side-by-side with the artist.
  • Green Screen: Use the video as the background to your Short, so you can film your realtime reaction to your very first listen.
  • Cut: Can’t get over a specific scene from a music video? Cut that 5 second clip and add it to your Short so you can relive it as often as you like.

YouTube also demonstrates the functionality in a brief video as seen below.

This functionality is now rolling out.

More on YouTube:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.