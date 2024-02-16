Apple might be supporting RCS on the iPhone to comply with Chinese regulation

Apple unexpectedly announced a few months ago that iOS would support the Rich Communications Services (RCS) Universal Profile in 2024. While this will improve the Android-iOS messaging experience, the driving force behind RCS on the iPhone might be new rules that regulators in China are implementing.

John Gruber offered that theory today. Besides citing “little birdies” – his term for sources at Apple – that say “iOS support for RCS is all about China,” the post on Daring Fireball points to the corresponding Chinese regulation.

In July of 2023, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology solicited feedback for upcoming rules about “Strengthening End-Network Collaboration to Support the Large-Scale Development of 5G Messaging” (translation). At that time, some speculated that this could result in Apple adopting RCS.

Here’s a translation of the relevant section via Reddit and the full document processed by Google Translate:

(i) Promote incremental device support. Six months from the date of this notice is a transitional period for mobile phone manufacturers to complete the system design and function upgrade of 5G mobile phones planned to be listed on the market in accordance with the relevant industry standards for 5G messages (RCS) and network access test specifications. After the end of the transition period, 5G mobile phones newly applied for certification by mobile phone manufacturers shall support 5G messages and be accompanied by relevant network access test reports. The relevant telecommunication operator will support and cooperate with the mobile phone manufacturers in the joint testing and end-network coordination of 5G mobile phones adapted to 5G messages (RCS). The relevant network access testing organizations will updating technical specifications and network access testing.

(ii) Guiding the upgrade of existing devices. For 5G mobile phone models that have already certified before the end of the transition period, mobile phone manufacturers in a position to do so are encouraged to implement 5G messages (RCS) support through product system upgrades.

RCS allows for typing indicators with read receipts, high-res photos and videos, better controls for leaving/joining group conversations, and messaging over mobile data or Wi-Fi. Google said it would work with Apple on implementing RCS.

Apple at the time said it wanted to work with the governing GSM Association to add strong encryption. The Google Messages app on Android offers its own end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for 1:1 and group conversations. Meanwhile, RCS, like SMS, will be green in Apple’s Messages app.

It’s not clear whether Apple is adding RCS to the iPhone with an upcoming iOS 17.x update or whether it will come with iOS 18 in the fall.