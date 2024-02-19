OnePlus Watch 2 teaser says it’s time to ‘do it right’ after 2021’s terrible first attempt

2021’s OnePlus Watch was a pretty incredible mess, with the smartwatch launching in an unfinished state lacking tons of features and more. But, now, OnePlus is officially teasing the OnePlus Watch 2, saying that “it’s time, to do it right.”

As we said in our 2021 review of the OnePlus Watch, the smartwatch was unfinished and far from the brand’s “Never Settle” tagline. Forgoing Wear OS for a custom RTOS, the OnePlus Watch lacked third-party apps and watch faces and had limited functionality to begin with, only being able to deliver notifications and track fitness. It fell incredibly short of OnePlus’ promises, including this infamous quote:

We see smartwatches as more than just instruments that indicate the time and heart rates, but powerful devices capable of elevating our personal digital experience to new heights

With the OnePlus Watch 2, it seems the brand is learning from its mistakes. The teaser below sees the brand admitting that its first watch took the wrong path, and that now it’s time “to do it right.”

In the image, we can’t see much beyond the silhouette of the OnePlus Watch 2’s design. It has a circular design with a section jutting out of one side with what appears to be two buttons, one perhaps being a crown. It’s a unique look among Wear OS watches, at least from what we can see here, and also quite different from the first generation.

As for how OnePlus will “do it right” this time, the teaser offers no insight. The Watch 2 is expected to be running atop Google’s Wear OS per previous rumors, but we don’t know much beyond that.

Max Jambor, who previously leaked details about the Watch 2, says it will launch around February 24.

