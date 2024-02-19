Xiaomi shares some stunning Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera samples ahead of launch [Gallery]

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to launch next week at MWC and, ahead of that debut, Xiaomi has shared a few camera samples from the device.

On Weibo, Xiaomi this week posted a handful of camera samples shot on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The images, shot from all four main lenses, showcase the camera’s settings on the Leica-branded watermark and, put simply, they’re pretty fantastic.

Of course, shots like these are always as ideal as you can get. But the clarity in some shots is truly impressive. Personally, the shot of the child with the fish tank is a highlight, as the reflection is crisp. Another is the shot with the bridge, with the rays of light coming through the clouds. I’ve always been a fan of that look, but it’s really hard to capture on a smartphone. The color science also puts forth a really nice, somewhat moody look.

In another post, Xiaomi confirms that the Ultra will have two telephoto cameras using Sony’s IMX858 sensor. One has 3.2x optical zoom while the other is at 5x, and both apparently support macro photography.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to debut next week alongside the global launch of the Xiaomi 14. The device is set for a higher price tag, but also set to offer the stronger cameras that captured the shots below.

