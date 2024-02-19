 Skip to main content

Xiaomi shares some stunning Xiaomi 14 Ultra camera samples ahead of launch [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 19 2024 - 11:30 am PT
0 Comments

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is set to launch next week at MWC and, ahead of that debut, Xiaomi has shared a few camera samples from the device.

On Weibo, Xiaomi this week posted a handful of camera samples shot on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The images, shot from all four main lenses, showcase the camera’s settings on the Leica-branded watermark and, put simply, they’re pretty fantastic.

Of course, shots like these are always as ideal as you can get. But the clarity in some shots is truly impressive. Personally, the shot of the child with the fish tank is a highlight, as the reflection is crisp. Another is the shot with the bridge, with the rays of light coming through the clouds. I’ve always been a fan of that look, but it’s really hard to capture on a smartphone. The color science also puts forth a really nice, somewhat moody look.

In another post, Xiaomi confirms that the Ultra will have two telephoto cameras using Sony’s IMX858 sensor. One has 3.2x optical zoom while the other is at 5x, and both apparently support macro photography.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to debut next week alongside the global launch of the Xiaomi 14. The device is set for a higher price tag, but also set to offer the stronger cameras that captured the shots below.

More on Xiaomi:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Xiaomi

Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.